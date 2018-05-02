 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 11:59 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Southgate Centre assault victim’s son says dad ‘left some big shoes to fill’ at flower shops

Kim Smith
May 02, 2018 05:27 pm

socastcmsRssStartKim SmithsocastcmsRssEnd

Since his father was killed two weeks ago in a violent assault at the Southgate Centre mall, Sean Armstrong has been working at the family-owned Bunches Flowers Co. to help keep the stores in operation.