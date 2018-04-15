Stolen, Lost and Found

socastcmsRssStartKristen RobinsonsocastcmsRssEnd
The owner of a dog that was taken when a thief stole her truck is breathing a sigh of relief and expressing gratitude to those who helped restore her faith in humanity. Kristen Robinson reports
socastcmsRssStartKristen RobinsonsocastcmsRssEnd
The owner of a dog that was taken when a thief stole her truck is breathing a sigh of relief and expressing gratitude to those who helped restore her faith in humanity. Kristen Robinson reports
SSE
1006 mb
13 km/h
62%