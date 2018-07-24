Strike averted in Ponoka as town’s workers ratify agreement with their employer

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
A labour dispute that at one point saw Alberta Union of Provincial Employees members who work for the Town of Ponoka vote to authorize a strike has been settled after workers ratified a new deal.
