socastcmsRssStartAmy JuddsocastcmsRssEnd

Surrey Rockhound Club Annual Summer Tailgate Sale -Free Admission Sunday July 8, 2018 – 9am to 4pm Sullivan Hall Parking Lot A great Sunday outing for the whole family! Join members from the various British Columbia rockhound clubs selling right out of their vehicles or from tables. Rock items for sale include slabs, agates, petrified…