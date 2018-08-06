Tenants share horror stories about illegal North Vancouver hostel

socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
More former tenants of a North Vancouver woman flouting city and strata bylaws with her townhouse hostel are coming forward to share their ‘Oasis House’ horror stories. Aaron McArthur reports.
socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
More former tenants of a North Vancouver woman flouting city and strata bylaws with her townhouse hostel are coming forward to share their ‘Oasis House’ horror stories. Aaron McArthur reports.
W
1016 mb
19 km/h
18%