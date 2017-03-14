 Skip to Content
‘Took my breath away’: Halifax woman reflects on Daughters of the Vote

Sean Previl
March 14, 2017 11:41 am

As young women from across the country sat down in the House of Commons on International Women’s Day, a Halifax university student took her seat at the front of the house – in the Speaker’s chair.