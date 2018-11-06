Town of Canmore supports Calgary’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

CANMORE, Alta. — Canmore’s town council has voted to support Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The Rocky Mountain town an hour west of Calgary would host some of the events and build an athlete’s village as part of the bid.

“I am speaking in support for many reasons,” said Canmore Mayor John Borrowman. “First and foremost, I am strongly motivated by the housing that will be provided through the athlete’s village.”

Housing affordability is a major issue in Canmore.

The bid corporation’s plan calls for 240 affordable housing units in Canmore to be managed by the city’s housing corporation.

Councillors supported the bid on the condition that satisfactory terms are reached with other orders of government for funding support to cover the operational costs of the games in the town.

They also included an amendment to ensure all Olympic-related policing and security costs be covered.

Borrowman said he’s also in support of the bid because it fits with the spirit of Canmore, which is home to many Olympians.

Last week, the bid appeared on the brink as the City of Calgary, the province of Alberta and the federal government wrangled over cost sharing.

But they came to an agreement in principle for a revised financial plan from the Calgary 2026 group.

The estimated cost of hosting the Games was reduced by $125 million to $5.075 billion and Calgary 2026 dropped the required public investment from $3 billion to $2.875 billion. The Alberta government’s commitment remained at $700 million, Ottawa would provide $1.453 billion and the city was asked to contribute $390 million.

Calgarians will be asked in a Nov. 13 plebiscite whether they want to host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The advance voting continues Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Canadian Press