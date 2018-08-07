 Skip to Content
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could cost $1.9 billion more

Keith Baldrey
August 07, 2018 09:09 pm

New documents show expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could cost the federal government as much as $2 billion beyond Kinder Morgan’s original construction estimate. Keith Baldrey has reaction.