Trudeau’s contested trip to India cost upwards of $1.5 million, documents show

The latest figures include $323,000 for hotel stays, $485,070 to fly and staff the VIP Airbus for 43.7 hours over the nine-day trip, $5,235 for cell phone fees, $5,100 to buy Canadian wines for use at official events, among other expenses.
The latest figures include $323,000 for hotel stays, $485,070 to fly and staff the VIP Airbus for 43.7 hours over the nine-day trip, $5,235 for cell phone fees, $5,100 to buy Canadian wines for use at official events, among other expenses.
E
1013 mb
17 km/h
27%