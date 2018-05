socastcmsRssStartLaura HampshiresocastcmsRssEnd

The investigation into a stolen vehicle and several gas thefts in the city has resulted in the arrest of two 18 year old boys. Police say a grey 2012 Audi a-4 was stolen from a home in the Hyde Park Avenue area on April 4th and for the following two weeks, it was involved in multiple gas thefts in the city.