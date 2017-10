socastcmsRssStartChristian D’AvinosocastcmsRssEnd

The talks are far from over, but Unifor president Jerry Dias says they will not concede defeat to General Motors in the CAMI labour dispute. More than 2,000 striking automotive workers gathered in front of the CAMI Ingersoll Plant to hear from their Unifor president and chair of Unifor Local 88, Mike Van Boekel. Hundreds…