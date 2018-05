socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The campaign to finish the Okanagan College Trades Centre in Vernon is within $100,000 of its fundraising goal and less than three months away from welcoming the first students. Global Okanagan was given a tour of the more than 13,000 square foot facility that will house 150 students in three trades centres. Doris Maria Bregolisse…