WATCH: SUV crashes into Toronto dealership lot, several vehicles destroyed

Nick Westoll
April 03, 2018 04:03 pm

The owner of a west-end Toronto used vehicle dealership is still trying to clean up after a SUV allegedly driven by an impaired driver smashed into the front of the business and damaged several vehicles.