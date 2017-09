socastcmsRssStartSarah DeethsocastcmsRssEnd

Area apple growers say this summer’s cool, rainy weather may make for a smaller crop this fall. But at Moore Orchards in Cobourg,Ont., owner Pat Behan says there’ll be more to bite in each apple, despite the dreary weather. “We’ve got an idea of what the crop is like, ” Behan said. ” The quality…