socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The Kelowna Rockets won game four of their best of seven Western Conference series against the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on home ice Wednesday night. The Thunderbirds opened up scoring on a power play. Ryan Gropp with the goal. Later in the first on a power play, Nolan Foote responded for Kelowna, his first of the…