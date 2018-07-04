 Skip to Content
Who is most at risk of death during a heat wave like Eastern Canada’s?

Rebecca Lindell
July 04, 2018 03:28 pm

The heatwave battering Eastern and Central Canada this week has claimed the lives of as many as 17 people, all of whom officials say were either seniors or adults suffering from chronic illness. 