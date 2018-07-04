Who is most at risk of death during a heat wave like Eastern Canada’s?

socastcmsRssStartRebecca LindellsocastcmsRssEnd
The heatwave battering Eastern and Central Canada this week has claimed the lives of as many as 17 people, all of whom officials say were either seniors or adults suffering from chronic illness.
socastcmsRssStartRebecca LindellsocastcmsRssEnd
The heatwave battering Eastern and Central Canada this week has claimed the lives of as many as 17 people, all of whom officials say were either seniors or adults suffering from chronic illness.
SW
1024 mb
6 km/h
46%