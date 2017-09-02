 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Wong place, right time: Wongs of Canada gather for convention in Edmonton

Julia Wong
September 02, 2017 03:18 pm

socastcmsRssStartJulia WongsocastcmsRssEnd

More than 150 Wongs from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver are in Alberta’s Capital Region this weekend for the 10th Annual Wong Convention, held by the Wong’s Benevolent Association.