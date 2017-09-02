Wong place, right time: Wongs of Canada gather for convention in Edmonton

socastcmsRssStartJulia WongsocastcmsRssEnd
More than 150 Wongs from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver are in Alberta’s Capital Region this weekend for the 10th Annual Wong Convention, held by the Wong’s Benevolent Association.
socastcmsRssStartJulia WongsocastcmsRssEnd
More than 150 Wongs from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver are in Alberta’s Capital Region this weekend for the 10th Annual Wong Convention, held by the Wong’s Benevolent Association.
W
1013 mb
7 km/h
16%