You’re invited! Farmers open their doors for Alberta Open Farm Days

socastcmsRssStartMargeaux MaronsocastcmsRssEnd
For the sixth year in a row, Alberta Open Farm Days is helping to bridge the gap between agricultural producers and the public by allowing people in to explore the province’s production facilities.
socastcmsRssStartMargeaux MaronsocastcmsRssEnd
For the sixth year in a row, Alberta Open Farm Days is helping to bridge the gap between agricultural producers and the public by allowing people in to explore the province’s production facilities.
S
1012 mb
20 km/h
19%