Residents warned of dangerous log jam near Fernie

Fernie residents are being warned about a dangerous log jam in the Elk River.

The river is blocked north of the Fernie Golf Course between Fernie and Hosmer, making the area unsafe for users.

Signage is in place upriver and the public is asked to get off the water and walk around the hazard.

The blockage is extremely dangerous as people are unable to pass while on the water.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution at all times when recreating on the Elk River.

(Photo and video from the City of Fernie.)