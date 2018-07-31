City of Kimberley to hold referendum over sale of SunMine

The City of Kimberley will be holding a referendum over the sale of the SunMine.

The city proposes to sell the solar facility to Teck Metals Limited, but the sale can only be done with the approval of the electors.

The City of Kimberley conducted a referendum to borrow up to $2 million to construct the solar facility back in November 2011, with 76 per cent of electors voting in favour.

In three years of operation, SunMine has generated approximately $570,000 in revenue, but only $32,000 has been allocated to reserves for future maintenance and capital replacement.

In a report, the city states that although SunMine has been financially self-sustaining for its first three years of operating, operational costs are expected to increase, which could lead to SunMine requiring subsidization from taxation to cover costs and capital replacements.

The city says more than a dozen private sector companies have expressed interest in partnering with the City for an expansion of SunMine.

Teck owns the brownfield land the SunMine is located and must give their approval to any potential expansion.

Because of this, Teck suggested and the City agreed that Teck itself would be the best proponent to take over the expansion of SunMine to two megawatts of power and beyond.

Council held a special meeting Monday night and approved a referendum alongside the municipal election on October 20th.

The question being asked to electors is:

Are you in favour of the City of Kimberley selling the assets of SunMine to Teck Metals Limited for fair market value?

The most recent BC Assessment value of the SunMine is $1,693,301.

An information meeting to address questions on the proposed sale of the SunMine will be held on October 1st at 7 pm in Council Chambers.

Advanced voting opportunities will be available October 10th and 17th, with General voting taking place Saturday, October 20th.

– From the City of Kimberley