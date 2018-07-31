Water use restrictions now in place in Canal Flats

Water restrictions are now in place in Canal Flats.

There will be no watering or sprinkling permitted between 11 am and 6 pm daily.

Overnight watering or unattended open hoses for watering will also not be permitted.

The watering restrictions were put in place due to the hot weather and fire risk and affect all users of the Canal Flats Water System.

Public Works employees are also allowed to enter properties to turn off hoses and property owners may be fined for violations.

(From the Village of Canal Flats)