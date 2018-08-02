Community Connections investing over $180k grant into walk-in counselling clinic

The Community Connections Society of Southeast BC is putting $180,760 to use for a walk-in counselling clinic.

The society received the funds through a Columbia Basin Trust Social Grant.

Executive Director Gwen Noble says the grant will cover the service for two years, providing free counselling for people in need.

She says they offered the program through an 11 month pilot two years ago and want to bring it back.

“Its a one-time only appointment using solution focused therapy,” Noble says. “We’re quite surprised by the numbers we had when we did that, but unfortunately we ran out of funding and couldn’t continue it.”

Noble says the goal of the program is to provide free appointments to people in need.

“We’ll be offering two counsellors two days a week to provide counselling to the community,” Noble says. “People just can sign up and do a drop-in to see a counsellor without any cost.”

She hopes to have the service back up and running by September.

– Executive Director Gwen Noble, Community Connections Society of Southeast BC

(Picture taken from Google Street View)