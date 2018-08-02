KIJHL: Ghostriders excited about newest additions

The Fernie Ghostriders bench boss is excited about this week’s new additions.

The Riders hired alumnus Justin Peers as assistant coach and signed 2000-born forward Kory Zinck.

Jeff Wagner says Peers is a welcome addition to the Fernie coaching staff.

“Justin is a young, enthusiastic guy who’s looking to come back and help the team move in a positive direction.” says Wagner. “His knowledge of the game exceeds his years so it’s a good fit and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Peers played three full seasons in Fernie where he collected 157 points in 143 games.

Wagner says Peers will work with defence during games.

Kory Zinck was offered a chance to try out for the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos and if that doesn’t work out Wagner says he will be a Ghostrider.

Wagner says Zinck is a great two-way player.

“He’s really speedy.” says Wagner. “A little undersized but he plays a big game, gets pretty physcial and I think there’s some offensive abilities we can tap in there as well.”

Zinck posted 10 points in 35 games with the Airdrie CFR Bisons of the Alberta Major Midget League last season.

– Jeff Wagner, Fernie Ghostriders head coach