Sage Creek wildfire in Elk Valley expands to 1,016 hectares

The Sage Creek wildfire first reported Friday morning has expanded significantly.

The fire in the Flathead area, about 65 kilometres southeast of Fernie, now covers about 1,016 hectares.

Its producing a large column of smoke that is highly visible from Pincher Creek, Alberta and other communities near the Alberta Border.

The BC Wildfire Service has classified this fire as a modified response fire. That means that the fire is being closely monitored, and a combination of direct and indirect suppression techniques are being used. It is burning vigorously, but in remote terrain.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

Effective immediately, the Flathead Sage Creek Forest Service Road is closed to traffic starting at the 74-kilometre mark, at the junction of the Flathead Kishinena Forest Service Road and the Flathead Sage Forest Service Road.

A detailed map showing this road closure is available online at: http://ow.ly/PoR630lghFI

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to reinforce the Flathead Sage Forest Service Road as a fire guard on the north end of the Sage Creek wildfire. The south side of the fire is burning upslope and connecting with the fuel break created by the 2017 Kenow Mountain wildfire.