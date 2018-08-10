 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Nadine in the Morning
listen live
Home

Locals Byram, Krebs help Team Canada into U-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup semi-finals

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
August 10, 2018 06:21 am
Locals Byram, Krebs help Team Canada into U-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup semi-finals

Team Canada is heading into the semi finals at the U-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with a perfect record thanks in part to two hockey players with local connections.

Canada faces team USA in Edmonton Friday night after finishing first in Group A round robin standings.

Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram scored the game winner in Canada’s final preliminary matchup while Kootenay ICE forward Peyton Krebs has four points through three round robin outings.

Friday night’s winner moves on to the gold medal game.

(Pictured: Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram)

Comments are closed.