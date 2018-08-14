Fernie arena staff to undergo week-long training with new ice plant

The City of Fernie says it could take a few weeks before training with the arena’s new ice plant can begin.

A statement from the city says work to commission the new unit will be ongoing for two weeks before electricity and a safety alarm for the refrigeration plant is installed.

Staff training will begin once the unit is commissioned and will be done by Startec refrigeration experts.

It will include a day of in-class learning and a week of hands on experience.

Startec will also be present for the initial cooling of the slab and ice making preparations, with ice to be installed after the September long weekend.

The city says plumbing repairs are almost complete on the rink side of the facility, which will include a new water service to the lobby.

City staff expects the Memorial Arena to be up and running by September 10th.

– With files from the City of Fernie