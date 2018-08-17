Kimberley’s new Economic Development Officer has roots in business community

Kimberley’s new Economic Development Officer is a familiar face to the community.

Schaun Goodeve has lived in the city before, serving as a previous President of the Kimberley Chamber and founding Chair of the Downtown Business Association

He lived in Alberta for the past five years, where he was involved in economic development in communities around Edmonton.

Goodeve says there are definitely opportunities Kimberley’s business community could develop.

“We’re extremely well positioned, there’s certainly a lot of opportunities in multiple sectors that we could be approaching here,” “So its just a fantastic time for the city and provides a great opportunity for us to be very sensible in terms of helping the businesses here, in terms of retaining them and helping them expand.”

Goodeve says he’s impressed by the changes in Kimberley’s business climate, especially the frequency of people using the city’s platzl.

– Schaun Goodeve, City of Kimberley’s new Economic Development Officer

(Photo from Schaun Goodeve / LinkedIn)