Preperations for Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games being made region wide

Preparations are being made region wide for the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B-C Games.

Many of the sports showcased for this year’s games are spread throughout the region, including Dragon Boat races on Wasa Lake and Equestrian events in Wycliffe.

Co-President Sandy Zesnik says all athletes and fans will get to experience the entire region.

“It should be a really big community event and we hope that everybody in the community comes to support it as a volunteer, as a participant and as a person who just joins in and watches some of the games,” Zesnik says.

The games get started September 11th.

– Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games Co-President, Sandy Zesnik