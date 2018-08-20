 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Nadine in the Morning
listen live
Home

Preperations for Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games being made region wide

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
August 20, 2018 06:21 am
Preperations for Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games being made region wide

Preparations are being made region wide for the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B-C Games.

Many of the sports showcased for this year’s games are spread throughout the region, including Dragon Boat races on Wasa Lake and Equestrian events in Wycliffe.

Co-President Sandy Zesnik says all athletes and fans will get to experience the entire region.

“It should be a really big community event and we hope that everybody in the community comes to support it as a volunteer, as a participant and as a person who just joins in and watches some of the games,” Zesnik says.

The games get started September 11th.

– Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games Co-President, Sandy Zesnik

Comments are closed.