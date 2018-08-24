Columbia Lake Technology Center opens doors for open house

The CEO of a new technology center in Canal Flats is opening the facility’s doors to the community.

An open house of the Columbia Lake Technology Center begins at 1 pm Friday afternoon, giving residents a look at the future development plans of the sawmill lands.

Lorie Fehr says there’s some great developments already in the works.

“Conversations are starting to happen around what the lands could look like and will look like,” Fehr says. “Very soon, you will see a small server farm going up there, a modular server farm.”

Fehr says this is a chance for surrounding communities to give their ideas on investment opportunities on the property.

About 100 people are expected to work at the center by the end of the year, as the village has been trying to revitalize its economy since the closure of the local sawmill in 2015.

