New Kootenay ICE cream supports Education Fund

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club, in collaboration with Happy Cow, is excited to launch a new flavour of ice cream called the Kootenay ‘ICE’ cream.

The flavour combination of the Kootenay ‘ICE’ cream is Cranberry Raspberry. It has a vanilla base, ribbons of raspberry and chunks of cranberry chocolate bark. The vanilla base represents a white ice surface, the raspberry represents the red lines on the ice and the cranberry chocolate bark, also known as ‘Cranbark’ represents Cranbrook.

The flavour combination is popular and it stands out from other products Happy Cow offers.

In addition, $1 from every ICE flavoured cone sold will go to the ICE Education Fund, which helps support ICE players’ post-secondary education.

The Kootenay ICE 2018 Training Camp Showcase presented by The Brick is taking place on Wednesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Tickets can be purchased at the ICE Gear Store at Western Financial Place, at Kimberley Centex Market and at The Brick in Cranbrook.

– From the Kootenay Ice