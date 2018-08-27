Kimberley-Cranbrook 55+ Games Organizers ready to welcome Women’s Hockey

Women’s Hockey will be introduced to the 55 + BC Games in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

This is the first time in the event’s history the sport has been included.

Co-Director of Sport Melanie McFarlane will be on one of the teams taking to the ice this year.

“We started last Fall, but I believe there might have been a couple of other attempts earlier on to make it happen and the numbers just weren’t sufficient,” McFarlane says. “It was a no brainer once the information was sent to the BC Senior Games Society. They definitely welcomed it with open arms.”

She’s thrilled the Kimberley Cranbrook games will be the first venue to include the sport for women.

“Believe it or not, we actually have six teams that registered for the Women’s Hockey competition,” McFarlane says. “The games will be starting on the Wednesday and going right through to the Saturday, so the full length of the schedule will include the Women’s Hockey competition. Teams will play one game a day, so there will be a maximum of four games.”

Women’s Hockey will take place throughout the entire length of the event at Western Financial Place, Memorial Arena and the Civic Centre in Kimberley.

For full details, you can visit http://www.55plusgames.ca/

– Kimberley-Cranbrook 2018 BC 55+ Games Co-Director of Sport, Melanie McFarlane