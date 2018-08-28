SD6 making evacuation plans as new school year approaches

The Rocky Mountain School District is making preparations in case an evacuation order is issued in Kimberley.

This as the city remains under an evacuation alert from the nearby Meachen Creek wildfire.

SD6 Superintendent Paul Carriere says they will be preparing for the worst.

“We need to have plans in place for what happens if that turns into an evacuation order when school is in session,” Carriere says. “So we’re working on those plans now. Later this week, we will get communication out to parents so that they are clear on what things look like when school starts.”

Carriere says they will advise families of what strategy is in place before school starts.

“It just needs to be part of good planning, we know that this is not going to go on forever and while it is stressful and difficult for people, this too shall pass,” Carriere says. “Hopefully, we will have a really smooth start to the school year and sometime in the near future, we’ll see the alert being dropped.”

Marysville Elementary, Lindsay Park Elementary, McKim Middle School and Selkirk Secondary are all included in the area of the Evacuation Alert.

Kimberley Independent School says they are also working on strategies around the evacuation alert, which will be provided to parents prior to the start of the school year.

– Paul Carriere, Rocky Mountain School District Superintendent