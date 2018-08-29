Coal Creek Fire seeing little growth in recent days

The Coal Creek Fire continues to burn to the east of Fernie.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is currently 1,030 hectares in size, but is not threatening any nearby communities.

Information Officer Carlee Kachman says the fire has seen little growth in recent days.

“Crews and the heavy equipment are on sight working on the containment lines and they are continuing to mop up along the containment lines as well,” Kachman says.

Kachman says the fire is burning at a low intensity due to the recent showers in the region.

“There are 16 personnel on site with two pieces of heavy equipment, along with a helicopter,” Kachman says.

Kachman says its been hard to accurately track the size of regional fires due to the smoke throughout the region.

Elk Valley residents are reminded a number of Forest Service Roads are closed due to the ongoing wildfire.

Meanwhile, the McDermid Fire near Elko is now estimated at 445 hectares and is not spreading to the north toward Fernie.

Only a single helicopter is working on that blaze due to steep and unworkable terrain.

– Information Officer Carlee Kachman, BC Wildfire Service