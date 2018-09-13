Council candidate Royer hopes to change political landscape in Kimberley

A Kimberley business owner wants to change the political landscape at City Hall

Steven Royer has thrown his hat into the Kimberley council race.

He says he would bring his work ethic and a new energy into City Council.

He also would like to see the new council address Kimberley’s housing crunch.

“There’s problems with the rental crunch right now. We just don’t have enough rentals to supply all the people who want to move to the City of Kimberley,” Royer says. “They need places to stay and they have to move to Cranbrook because there are no rentals available. If they are available, they are very expensive.”

Royer also feels Kimberley’s plans for the SunMine are an excellent fit.

“I’m excited about the solar panels being sold to Teck Metals,” Royer says. “I think that’s a good move for the City of Kimberley. Timing is everything and I think the timing is right.”

Royer served as a property manager on Vancouver Island for 17 years.

He says his experience with rental and strata corporations would help if he were elected.

– Steven Royer, Kimberley Council Candidate