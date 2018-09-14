Kimberley’s Kyle Dalum believes military background would translate well to City Council

A Kimberley man with a military background hopes to translate those skills to a city councillor role.

Kyle Dalum is running for city council in next month’s election.

He says his military background would translate well into a city councillor role.

“The military is something where you definitely have to work as a team and you have to work as an individual,” Dalum says. “You have to be able to handle the stress of those roles, so I think it applies to just about anywhere in life.”

Dalum says his three years of service showed him the importance of working with others as a functioning group.

He says the city’s housing crunch is one of the bigger issues council needs to tackle over the next four years.

“Housing is certainly a large issue and how to sustainably move forward with maintaining a small town while having the growth happen at a rate that we can really handle,” Dalum says.

Dalum has been attending city council meetings regularly for the past year which he says has given him a strong understanding of what issues the city has been working on.

The election happens October 20th.

– Kimberley City Councillor, Kyle Dalum

(Picture from Kyle Dalum / Facebook)