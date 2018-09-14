Men’s and Women’s Hockey continues into final stretch of 55+ BC Games

The Kimberly/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are on their fourth day.

The games see athletes from all ages over 55 competing in 23 different sports.

This includes Men’s and Women’s Hockey, which has nine games on the schedule Friday.

Quest Challenge team member Bryan Boughton says he has been competing at the games for 10 years and has been playing hockey even longer.

“The other night I was thinking, I have been playing hockey since 1952. I was four years old and I’m 70 years old now, so a long time,” Boughton says. “Just to come down, have a good time and meet some people. Its a great sport, good exercise.”

Boughton’s team, Quest Challenge faces the Glacier kings at Kimberley’s Civic Centre at 3:30 pm Friday afternoon.

In Women’s Hockey, the Kootenay Ice Agers have won both of their games so far.

They beat the Silver Tsunami 2-nothing Wednesday and then won over the Island Edge 2-nothing Thursday.

The Ice Agers will play the Boomer Babes at Western Financial Place 3:45 pm Friday afternoon.

– Bryan Boughton – Quest Challenge, 55+ BC Games Hockey Team

(Picture from the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games Committee)