Elk Valley RCMP is trying to identify two men stealing from the Sparwood Thrift Store.

Police say the men were seen on camera and appear to be stealing items out of the donation boxes behind the thrift store.

Pictures of the suspects can be seen above.

If you recognize the people involved in this incident, along with the nearby vehicle, you are asked to call the Sparwood detachment at (250) 425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– From the Elk Valley RCMP