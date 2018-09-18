Open House planned for Fernie’s Tourism Master Plan launch

An open house is planned Tuesday for the launch of Fernie’s Tourism Master Plan.

The event runs 4 pm to 6 pm at the Fernie Seniors Centre.

Some of the goals of the plan are to identify a tourism vision that supports broad community outcomes and understand tourism resources and potential.

Numerous local groups are behind the effort, including Tourism Fernie and the local Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers hope to discuss with local businesses, government, cultural groups and other community based organizations in the planning process.

– From Tourism Master Plan Fernie organizers