28 year old Morgan Pulsifer wants younger voice on Fernie Council

Fernie resident Morgan Pulsifer feels he can represent a younger voice on City Council.

Pulsifer is one of twelve candidates seeking a seat at the council table.

He feels at 28 years old, he could give a wider range of options for public office.

“I belong to a demographic that is largely unheard in council chambers. We haven’t been represented in council chambers before,” Pulsifer says. “This is a group of young people in our community who haven’t been engaging themselves with local government because there just isn’t that bridge to connect them.”

Pulsifer says he’s excited for the city’s vision for asset and infrastructure management going forward.

He feels more can be done in the community in regard to city facilities.

“The last two rounds of councils in the City of Fernie have been faced with making decisions based on the future of our municipal infrastructure,” Pulsifer says. “I think its time that we take a serious dive into exploring all of our options. I know some of which have been explored, but maybe there’s some more that we are not aware of.”

Pulsifer would like to explore more available grants from other levels of government to reduce the burden on city finances.

The Municipal Election is October 20th.

– Morgan Pulsifer, Fernie Council Candidate