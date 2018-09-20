Provincially recognized nursing instructor running for Cranbrook Council

A provincially recognized nursing instructor is hoping to be a new addition to Cranbrook Council.

Melodie Hull is seeking a city council seat in the upcoming Municipal Election, after spending a lifetime working in nursing.

She says the housing shortage is a significant issue for the city to address.

“I’m really big on a balance between growing the economy, which is business, industry and commerce, and building housing and providing affordable housing,” Hull says. “I don’t think we need to build bigger houses, I think we need to build more reasonably sized houses that have reasonable prices.”

Hull is one of the 10 candidates seeking a council seat.

She grew up in Cranbrook and has spent her life involved in various projects.

“I think its like a duty of a good Canadian citizen, give back,” Hull says. “What can you do for the people in your community and the people in your country.”

Hull feels revitalizing the downtown and preserving heritage sites are important issues for the city to address.

Cranbrook residents will head to the polls October 20th.

– Melodie Hull, Cranbrook Council candidate