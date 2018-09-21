Firefighter Steve Kallies seeks Fernie Council seat to plan for future

Running for City Council is a dream come true for a Fernie Firefighter.

Steve Kallies says he has wanted to have an impact in community co-operation ever since a flood he experienced in high school.

“It was nothing like I had ever experienced before and I knew then, as a very young man, that eventually somewhere down the road that I wanted to be involved with something,” Kallies says. “Not the flood event, but something like that. Something where I felt like I was a part of something bigger.”

Kallies says if he’s elected he want to help with the cities infrastructure and cover bases he feels the current council did not plan for.

“Our maintenance building for example had to be condemned,” Kallies says. “Right now, we are renting out a facility outside of city limits, which I don’t understand why we didn’t have a plan before.”

Kallies knew at a young age he wanted to be involved with the community.

Fernie residents will cast their ballots in the municipal election October 20th.

– Steve Kallies, Fernie Council Candidate