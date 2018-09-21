Area F Volunteer of the Year Kayja Becker seeking Invermere Council seat

A candidate from Invermere’s municipal election in 2014 is running for district council again.

Kayja Becker ran unsuccessfully in 2014, but that has not deterred her from running again.

Becker says she wants to run again because she feels her demographic needed representation.

“Being somebody who is a local and I represent a bit of a younger demographic, I felt it was important to run again,” Becker says. “Just to make sure that the people who did vote for me last time feel that they still have a valid candidate in their age and to make sure I am able to make a difference in their community.”

Becker is a Director with the Columbia Valley Community Foundation and was also recently named the Area F Volunteer of the Year by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

She says if elected, she wants to continue the work being done on the district’s infrastructure, as well as look to the future.

“I want to make sure any of the decisions we make have a lot of foresight. I plan on living in this community until I retire or even later,” Becker says. “I want to make sure that we’re not just looking at things with a 20 year filter, but even 40, 60 years out from now and what the impact is going to be.”

Voting across the East Kootenay takes place October 20th.

– Kayja Becker, Invermere Council Candidate