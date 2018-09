The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Cranbrook will be back in court for a bail hearing Monday.

26-year-old Brandi May Morrison was charged after a 29-year-old man was stabbed earlier this month.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 1A Street South around 3 am on September 1st, where a man was found stabbed in a residence.

The man died later at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Morrison’s case will be in Supreme Court at 2 pm this afternoon.