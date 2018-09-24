Photographer Kyle Hamilton wants to tackle infrastructure spending if elected in Fernie

One of Fernie’s candidates in the upcoming municipal election says the new council will have to be ready to face considerable expenses.

Kyle Hamilton is one of 12 candidates seeking six spots at the Fernie Council table.

Hamilton feels infrastructure is a significant issue for Fernie, following the tragedy at the city’s Memorial Arena last year.

“Looking at all of the reports coming out of that incident, it does seem to me that cost and maintenance are the primary issues behind that event,” Hamilton says. “I think this next council is going to have to face some spending issues head-on.”

He’s concerned numerous expensive projects have been building up in the back burner that will have to deal with sooner rather than later.

“Affordable housing is certainly a huge issue that the community is dealing with,” Hamilton says. “Its not just a Fernie community issue, its an Elk Valley wide issue and a province wide issue. So I don ‘t think the City of Fernie is alone in tackling that.”

Hamilton says what’s most important to him is that people get out and vote.

He says he wants to see much more residents hit the polls than the 27 per cent eligible voter turnout reported in the 2014 municipal election in Fernie.

The Municipal Election is October 20th.

– Kyle Hamilton, Fernie Council Candidate