Economic Development Forum in Cranbrook to attract regional business, governments

Representatives of government and business from across the province will be in Cranbrook for the next two days.

This as Community Futures is hosting an Economic Development Forum in the city.

Kimberley’s Manager of Economic Development Schuan Goodeve is looking forward to discussing emerging trends with shared workplaces and ridesharing programs.

“Really interested in understanding who is doing some work and economic development in the area within the Kootenays,” Goodeve says. “Also understanding the different initiatives that might relate to the City of Kimberley.”

Goodeve says the event could provide many opportunities for the city.

“Hoping to get a sense here of where we are today in identifying the future opportunities for collaboration and lead sharing,” Goodeve says. “When we look at the sharing economy and technology, I think that’s definitely a space that Kimberley can compete in and work towards. I think this is going to be a really great event for us.”

Goodeve also looks forward to discussing disaster recovery for local businesses, following the 18 day evacuation alert issued in the City of Kimberley this summer.

The forum opens 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

