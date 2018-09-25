Council candidate Scott Newland hopes to address childcare, accountability in Fernie

A Fernie man running for city council feels improvements need to be made to make life easier for young families.

Scott Newland wants the childcare shortage to be a focus of the new City Council.

Newland has lived in Fernie for the past ten years and is raising a young family in the community.

He feels new families face significant challenges if they want to live and work in the city full-time.

“When my wife and I found out she was pregnant, we put ourselves on the waitlist just about two years ago and we’re just getting close to the reality of a full-time spot with a local childcare,” Newland says. “In the interim, we’ve have to take my son to out of town childcare.”

Newland adds Council needs to be more open with residents regarding city policy and budget decisions.

“Accountability at the local and provincial issue are prime issues as well, just coming on the heels of the tragedy that happened at the Fernie Arena,” Newland says. “Just making the city’s budget, maintenance processes as well as other aspects as clear and as understandable as possible.”

Newland also feels affordable housing is in high demand and needs to be addressed.

He is one of 12 candidates seeking a seat with Fernie City Council.

The Municipal Election is happening October 20th.

– Scott Newland, Fernie Council Candidate