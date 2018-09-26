Section of Cranbrook without water for several hours Wednesday

The City will be replacing a water valve in the Park Royal area Wednesday, which will require the shutdown of water services to residences, including residents in the Panorama Heights area.

Although installation of the new valve is expected to take most of the day, water service is expected to be interrupted for a couple of hours late morning and into the early afternoon.

Some customers may experience discolouration in the water for a short period once water service is restored. If you do have discolouration, please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear. This discolouration is not a public health concern.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents affected during this important work.

To find out more how we ensure the best water quality possible for our residents, visit our Water Quality information page.