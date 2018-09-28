Kimberley Fire making preparations for 2019 wildfire season: Chief Prasad

Kimberley’s Fire Chief says now is the time to prepare for next year’s wildfire season.

Seven projects are currently in the Kimberley Nature Park, Nordic Park and Forest Crowne area as the City continues its Wildfire Fuels Management program.

Chief Rick Prasad says the goal is to put in some fuel breaks in the forests surrounding town.

“If a fire comes in from St Marys Valley, it would come in through the Nature Park and that general direction,” Prasad says. “If there was a fire coming in, it would have at least given us an opportunity to try and knock it down.”

Prasad says crews are reducing tree density to give firefighters a chance if a blaze burns close to town.

“We have the ability to buy some time either for evacuation, or we can fight it aggressively to put it out,” Prasad says.

Residents are advised you could see small amounts of smoke in and around the community for the next couple of months.

Prasad warns residents to pay attention to signage in nearby trails to stay away from the prescribed burns.

– Chief Rick Prasad, Kimberley Fire Department