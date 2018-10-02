Sparwood resident named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ running for mayor

The Director of Emergency Support Services in Sparwood is running to be Mayor.

Joyce Kutzner says if she is elected she wants to address Whiskey Jack Resort and bring bylaw enforcement to the front.

Kutzner says she also wants to provide support and entertainment for the 14 to 18 age group.

“The older youth often feel like they are overlooked or unheard,” Kutzner says. “I would like to offer more for them. I also see the need for revitalization of centennial square, and promoting new businesses.”

Joyce Kutzner has worked with numerous organizations and received the Volunteer of the Year award for her role as referee coordinator for Elk Valley Hockey.

Kutzner says she wants to be mayor because she feels it is time for a change.

The election is October 20th.

-Joyce Kutzner, Sparwood Mayor Candidate