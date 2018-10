A snowfall warning is in effect for the Elk Valley as a storm has begun to hit the region.

Environment Canada expects up to 30 centimetres of snow to fall in the Elk Valley region Tuesday night.

That should end overnight as a low pressure system moves to the east.

Drivers are warned to be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility.

(Picture from DriveBC Highway Cam, Hwy 3, in Hosmer, north of Fernie, looking north-east)

– From Environment Canada